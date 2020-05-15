As cruise liners call at Gibraltar, Spanish ecologists accuse the Rock of contamination

The Cruise Liners “Jewel of the Seas and Allure of the Seas” are planning to carry out technical call at Gibraltar. But as this was announced, in Spain they were accusing Gibraltar of contaminating the seas.

The view of ecology group Verdemar is that contamination provoked by vessels in Gibraltar should be regulated.

The Spaniards say that contamination from Gibraltar is ‘high and prejudicial for health.’

They further add that the contamination is being blown landwards into Spain by strong winds.

Not only that but they say that the EU estimates that 50,000 people die prematurely each year in Europe from maritime sector contamination.

15-05-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR