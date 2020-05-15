HM Customs Gibraltar are 270 years old. Yesterday was their birthday and their flag was installed at No.6 Convent Place and later at Customs House.

The first appointment of an Officer of Customs dates back to 14th May 1750, when the then Governor Lt General Humphrey Bland (1749-1754), ordered certain appointments, such as George Burges as Chief Inspector of Revenues and Cashiers; Richard Dacres as Collector and receiver of Duties and John Cruchet as Inspector of Wines and Rum.

