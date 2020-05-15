Ministers say that a regulation is to be issued to over-rule decision of Regulatory Authority on temperature checks
The GRA’s information commissioner said yesterday that carrying out temperature checks is ‘a privacy intrusion’, which can only be justified in very limited circumstances. “It is important to note that in the case of the COVID-19 pandemic TEMPERATURE CHECKS COULD SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT THE FREEDOM OF INDIVIDUALS,” they added.
But in yesterday’s Government Press Conference, both minister John Cortes and Albert Isola lost no time in bombarding the GRA for having taken a view the minister’s did not like.
As a result a regulation is being issued to counter what the GRA concluded.
Said Dr Cortes: “I must start by clearly stating that the Government notes but does not agree with the Guidance Note issued by the Data Commissioner today on the question of temperature scanning of clients by private businesses.
“As a result and in order to give private businesses legal certainty in this area Government is making the appropriate regulations to put the matter beyond any doubt. This will enable firms to follow the advice and guidelines of Public Health officials without any fear of breaching any legislation.
“At this time, it is essential for the benefit of the entire community that technology is used wherever possible in our fight against this virus.”
15-05-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- IN FULL: The statement from Regulatory Authority
- Ministers say that a regulation is to be issued to over-rule decision of Regulatory Authority on temperature checks
- Storm brewing as GSD accuses Government of ‘ramming through’ hike in parking fees
- Easter that will never be forgotten
- Six Steps to Public Health and Economic Recovery!
- Customs Gibraltar are 270 years old
- We will always live to fight another day; that’s the stuff we’re made of
- As cruise liners call at Gibraltar, Spanish ecologists accuse the Rock of contamination