Why this mad rush for anti-bodies

People are expressing concern about the mad rush by the GHA’s medical top boys to acquire anti-bodies - and the conflicting messages emanating which can only add to more confusion.

While the news from the top medical directors is that anti-bodies are to be purchased from a firm called Abbott, the public health minister John Cortes has been saying that the anti-bodies are being purchased from three firms.

Does anybody know exactly what is going on?

THIS IS THE COST

It is said that 35,000 units are to be bought. Since each unit costs 5 euros, the total cost will be £175,000.

Reports in the UK say that the UK government had made the mistake of ordering millions of anti-body tests, of several varieties, that did not work. So why should little Gibraltar rush to take a possible risk by this mad rush to be first, without waiting for major countries to try and thoroughly test any new anti-bodies that come into the market?

A reader asked: Why should Gibraltarians be treated as if we were willing guinea pigs?

After all, Public Health Gibraltar keep patting itself on the back, that the anti-coronavirus methods have worked in Gibraltar, and the lockdown is being eased as part of this success.

So, why the rush?

Meanwhile, it is only now that Public Health England has confirmed the accuracy of anti-body units from the major Swiss healthcare company Roche.

A PANORAMA reader Mr J. Serra has made an intelligent observation:

He writes that Public Health England have tested the anti-body test from Roche and have concluded that this test is highly effective.

