READERS’ QUESTIONS

We have sacrificed a lot...

Ask this question to Picardo. We have sacrificed a lot here and need some comforts. Why is it that you can visit these establishments already in Spain... Madrid & Barcelona... next week, but we have to wait until June 1st at the earliest. We deserve better. Nothing for us...treated like children!

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

19-05-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR