READERS’ QUESTIONS

How will I get home?
Another concerned comment: When Chatham Counterguard is closed how will I, a resident of Crutchetts Ramp, get home with shopping, luggage?
We have sacrificed a lot...
Ask this question to Picardo. We have sacrificed a lot here and need some comforts. Why is it that you can visit these establishments already in Spain... Madrid & Barcelona... next week, but we have to wait until June 1st at the earliest. We deserve better. Nothing for us...treated like children!
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
19-05-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR