COVID DEATHS: We must not compare little Gibraltar with the giants of the world, that can be misleading

The Government has this habit of comparing the coronavirus situation in little Gibraltar with countries which have multi-million populations, as if such a comparison can be regarded as valid.

On a world scale, there have been no deaths in Gibraltar and there have been no deaths in over 30 other countries worldwide. And such countries are larger than Gibraltar.

When making comparisons we should not forget that the area of Gibraltar is a mere 3 square miles. How many areas of 3 square miles within large countries have not been affected by the virus?

This habit of comparing a place as small as Gibraltar with other much bigger areas, with the giants of the world, to try and project the notion that we have been so successful can be regarded as overdoing it.

Statistical comparisons must be like with like, as even a small child would tell you.

There is this habit in Gibraltar of self-adulation and patting ourselves on the back. Okay, there have been no deaths and we must be thankful for that, but let's not think that we are the only place in the world with no Covid deaths.

20-05-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR