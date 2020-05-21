CLUBHOUSE GIBRALTAR PROVIDING NEW SERVICES TO MEET LOCAL NEEDS

The Covid 19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown has brought about many changes and disruption to everyone’s lives, not least among those who have underlying psychological or mental health issues. This has created a greater need and demand for support from the general public and Clubhouse Gibraltar has been responding to many enquiries as well as reaching out and maintaining communication with their members.

A statement adds: We are therefore pleased to announce that once the lock down restrictions are lifted and as soon as it is possible, Clubhouse Gibraltar will be launching three new services which will be open to the general public at specific times in order to provide a space for people to be able to talk about their needs or feelings and feel supported in a confidential space.

We hope that anyone who has felt challenged because of this pandemic and feels they need some support will avail themselves of these services.

OPEN DOOR: Drop-in Sessions - Mondays: 11:00am to 1:00pm.

Open Door offers support and advice to help individuals improve their well – being and reduce mental and emotional stress. Open Doors is a drop-in service available to the Gibraltar community, who may have questions regarding their mental wellbeing. Clubhouse have trained staff who can offer one-to-one support in thirty-minute sessions, if more time is needed an appointment can be arranged.

