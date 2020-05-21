WATCHDOG WARNING FOR PICARDO
What are you doing to protect the children? Not too much - keep the schools closed until after the summer.
Perhaps you are worrying more about the economics and pressure by businesses than for the welfare of the citizens.
I’m also very sorry to say that you don’t have knowledgeable enough medical specialists with the expertise to analyze the severity of this pandemic virus.
Fabian, I’m sorry for having to criticize your irresponsible actions.
Whilst I am at it, let me also say that you have also been very disrespectful to me (and you know why) especially to one that was partially responsible for you holding the position that you hold.
Sorry Fabian, you know me, YO NO ME PONGO PELOS EN LA LENGUA.
Joe Carseni
Gibraltar American Council
New York
21-05-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Fatal collision between an RGP vessel and a Spanish boat leads to strong protest from Spanish Government
- Extra cultural activities planned for certain primary school children
- Virtual Museum Open Day a Success
- Action4Schools is a Gibraltar charity based in Sierra Leone
- After those ‘Unlocking the Rock’ political add-ons...
- WATCHDOG WARNING FOR PICARDO
- Questions on pandemic and road closures as Parliament prepares to re-open
- CLUBHOUSE GIBRALTAR PROVIDING NEW SERVICES TO MEET LOCAL NEEDS