Virtual Museum Open Day a Success

The Government adds: On this occasion it is the figures of visits to the Facebook site which give an indication of interest. Items were also posted on Twitter and Instagram.

The first Gibraltar National Museum Virtual Open Day has been a success. It has become normal practice to release the figures of numbers of visitors to the open day.

During the day there was a reach of 15,745 (an increase of 152% on the previous day) which included 5,847 post engagements (an increase of 463% on the previous day). It should be borne in mind that the target audience of the open day was Gibraltar and that these figures should be interpreted in that context.

An array of posts, including videos, filled the day between 10am and 6pm with an introductory clip from the Minister with responsibility John Cortes, starting proceedings at 9.30am. The organisers were delighted with the response and the Virtual Museum will continue to post items on our rich history, natural history and heritage even after lockdown is over.

The Virtual Museum has become a window for the museum to be able to show off its collections, many of which might, for reasons of conservation or of space, not be on show at any particular moment. Part of the museum’s forward plan will now be to expand its reach to an international audience, using it as a way of promoting Gibraltar’s historical and cultural diversity to a global community.

Meanwhile, the museum is getting its doors ready to welcome the public by prior appointment. *Bookings are being taken by email on enquiries@gibmuseum.gi and by telephone on 200 74289 (Mondays to Fridays, 10am to 6pm). The museum expects to receive visitors on a regular basis as from Tuesday 26th May.

21-05-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR