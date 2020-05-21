Virtual Museum Open Day a Success
An array of posts, including videos, filled the day between 10am and 6pm with an introductory clip from the Minister with responsibility John Cortes, starting proceedings at 9.30am. The organisers were delighted with the response and the Virtual Museum will continue to post items on our rich history, natural history and heritage even after lockdown is over.
The Virtual Museum has become a window for the museum to be able to show off its collections, many of which might, for reasons of conservation or of space, not be on show at any particular moment. Part of the museum’s forward plan will now be to expand its reach to an international audience, using it as a way of promoting Gibraltar’s historical and cultural diversity to a global community.
Meanwhile, the museum is getting its doors ready to welcome the public by prior appointment. *Bookings are being taken by email on enquiries@gibmuseum.gi and by telephone on 200 74289 (Mondays to Fridays, 10am to 6pm). The museum expects to receive visitors on a regular basis as from Tuesday 26th May.
21-05-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Fatal collision between an RGP vessel and a Spanish boat leads to strong protest from Spanish Government
- Extra cultural activities planned for certain primary school children
- Virtual Museum Open Day a Success
- Action4Schools is a Gibraltar charity based in Sierra Leone
- After those ‘Unlocking the Rock’ political add-ons...
- WATCHDOG WARNING FOR PICARDO
- Questions on pandemic and road closures as Parliament prepares to re-open
- CLUBHOUSE GIBRALTAR PROVIDING NEW SERVICES TO MEET LOCAL NEEDS