Reopening Cultural Galleries & John Mackintosh Hall

In keeping with Unlocking the Rock, Gibraltar Cultural Services can confirm that Gibraltar’s cultural galleries and the John Mackintosh Hall will reopen as from Tuesday 26th May 2020.

The Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery and the Fine Arts Gallery will reopen Monday to Friday from 10am to 2pm. The GEMA Gallery will reopen Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11am to 3pm and Tuesdays and Thursdays 11am to 6pm. The latter will feature the Cosmos Exhibition by Victor Quintanilla.

The number of visitors at any one time will be strictly controlled and there will be hand sanitisers provided.

The John Mackintosh Hall will reopen its main door on Tuesday 26th May 2020 for accessing The Library Café and Public Library only. The Café will be opened solely as a takeaway service from 9am to 3pm and can be contacted on telephone 200 65222.

GCS will continue its work within the building behind closed doors. GCS departments can be contacted between 9am to 3pm, Monday to Friday on telephone 20075669.

For further information please contact Gibraltar Cultural Services on 20075669 or email: info@culture.gi.

