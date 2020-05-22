Brexit fury: Spain’s outrageous ‘we’ve won Gibraltar’ claim exposed

BREXIT has caused the UK to clash with the EU over issues such as trade, freedom of movement and fisheries - but Spain's entry into the debate has brought Gibraltar to the fore.

The UK is currently trying to get a trade deal with the EU after Brexit became a reality in January. However, Spain can effectively veto any proposed trade agreement if they are unhappy with the resolution over Gibraltar. This is because The European Council’s Article 50 guidelines state that the EU cannot reach an agreement with the UK over Gibraltar without Madrid’s approval.

It states that “after the United Kingdom leaves the Union, no agreement between the EU and the United Kingdom may apply to the territory of Gibraltar without the agreement between the Kingdom of Spain and the United Kingdom”.

Worse for Boris Johnson, as members of the EU, Brussels treated the UK and Spain's claims with impartiality, says a report in the Express.

It adds: But now the UK has left the bloc, the EU will likely back Spain.

It is recalled that in November 2018, the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, said that Brexit meant the UK had lost and that Spain had "won" on Gibraltar.

He added: “With Brexit we all lose, especially the United Kingdom, but when it comes to Gibraltar, Spain wins."

One possible solution being touted in Spain is that both Madrid and London claim co-sovereignty over the region. But according to PANORAMA's political correspondent this is old hat, and when raised by Spain years ago, it was firmly rejected by Gibraltar.

