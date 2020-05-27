WINNERS IN GIBRALTAR SPRING VISUAL ARTS EXHIBITION

The Gibraltar Spring Visual Arts Exhibition is organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture. Unfortunately this year, due to COVID, the exhibition has been organised in a digital format. A total of ninety four entries by fifty two artists have been submitted.

International artist Javier Perez Plata carried out the judging in the painting, sculpture, photographic, video and installation categories.

The Minister for Culture, John Cortes, presented the awards in a closed door ceremony held at the John Mackintosh Hall.

The Prize winners are:

The Ministry of Culture Award - £3,000 Kristel Turner ‘Empty Register’

Painting, Drawing, Prints & Digital Painting Award- £750 Sebastian Rodriguez ‘Backbone’

Sculpture Award - £750 Ermelinda Duarte ‘Stay Home. Stay Safe?’

Photograph Award - £750 Kristel Turner ‘Empty Register’

Video Award - £750 Stephen Perera ‘Violence is Violence’

Installation Award - £750 Alan Perez ‘Exodus’

Best Gibraltar Theme - The Kishin Alwani Foundation Award -£1000 Paul Cosquieri ‘Rockopop No.2’

Best Young Artist

Sovereign Art Foundation Award-£1000 Cheyenne Randall ‘Firefighter 28’

HIGHLY COMMENDED

The following received ‘Highly Commended’ Certificates:

Leslie Gaduzo ‘Greyfriars Edinburgh’ & ’Figure in White Robe’

Maribel Matthews ‘Brave Rock’

Eleanor Dobbs ‘Underway – Ships in the Straits Series’

Karl Celecia & Gabriella Martinez ‘Lockdown’

Ambrose Avellano ‘Life Jacket’

Julia Costa ‘La Renaissance de la Femme’

Reuben Avellano ‘Rainy Days: The Diary of Simon Durrow’

Minister Cortes said:

‘I am very proud of my team at GCS, and in the way they transformed Culture, during the Covid crisis. I am delighted with the amount of entries we have received despite the lockdown and congratulate all the artists, regardless if they have won or otherwise, on their exceptional work.

"Our Development Team is preparing a Spring Visual Arts programme that will be aired shortly on GCS and Art In Gibraltar Facebook pages. Even though we have on this occasion been unable to produce an exhibition, we do hope our community will be able to admire the great work from the artists, in this programme."

