Elliott Phillips recognised as one of the global Top 100 trusts litigators for 2020

Specialist law firm, Signature Litigation, says that Elliott Phillips, Partner at the Firm’s Gibraltar office, has been recognised as one of the Top 100 trusts litigators globally for 2020 by leading private wealth directory, Citywealth.

Elliott is founding partner of Signature Litigation’s Gibraltar office and is an internationally recognised barrister specialising in offshore contentious trusts, estates and private wealth disputes. Primarily based in Gibraltar, Elliott is regularly instructed by leading international firms in which Gibraltar proceedings are issued or where there is a strong Gibraltar connection to the litigation.

Elliott has considerable experience in the area of contentious trusts and appears regularly before the Chancery Jurisdiction of the Supreme Court of Gibraltar and the Court of Appeal on matters relating to the administration of trusts. Elliott's experience also extends to matters before the Privy Council In London on Gibraltar final appeals and appeals from courts of other overseas and former overseas territories.

27-05-2020