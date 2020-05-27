Elliott Phillips recognised as one of the global Top 100 trusts litigators for 2020
Elliott is founding partner of Signature Litigation’s Gibraltar office and is an internationally recognised barrister specialising in offshore contentious trusts, estates and private wealth disputes. Primarily based in Gibraltar, Elliott is regularly instructed by leading international firms in which Gibraltar proceedings are issued or where there is a strong Gibraltar connection to the litigation.
Elliott has considerable experience in the area of contentious trusts and appears regularly before the Chancery Jurisdiction of the Supreme Court of Gibraltar and the Court of Appeal on matters relating to the administration of trusts. Elliott's experience also extends to matters before the Privy Council In London on Gibraltar final appeals and appeals from courts of other overseas and former overseas territories.
