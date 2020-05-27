CARMEN GOMEZ DIARY

During the influenza pandemic of 1918, parades to promote the sale of liberty bonds were organised in the US, to pay for the war effort in Europe.

Tragically 10,000 people died in Philadelphia where these parades were held. Mean whilst in Missouri, where they did not have mass public gatherings, their fatalities stayed below 700; so physical distancing was shown to be effective. By flattening the curve, its death rates speared over a longer but very much lower curve than the deadly spike in mortality which Philadelphia experienced.

