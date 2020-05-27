Rock-solid support from shipping world

The Cruise Liners Jewel of the Seas, Anthem of the Seas, Sovereign and Celebrity Infinity carried out a technical call at Gibraltar on the Sunday with all operations being concluded by Monday.

These cruise liners are calling exclusively to undertake crew changes between the different cruise ships in order to repatriate crew members to their countries of origin whilst the Celebrity Infinity was anchoring first for bunkering operations before proceeding also alongside to undertake crew changes.

27-05-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR