POLLUTION PROBLEM?

This is not a question of nationality, it is doing what in other cities elsewhere are doing when faced with traffic congestion problems.

If the Government wants to reduce car and motorcycle pollution, they should prohibit non-resident vehicles from entering the city centre - and that would be half the problem solved without messing up the long-suffering resident population.

An area should be opened up, or converted for such use, allowing incomers to have the choice of parking outside the city limits, with a shuttle bus service available as well.

What we cannot do is keep moaning about something, and then doing nothing about it. Or what is worse, doing what affects those who should not be affected facing increased parking fees etc.

This idea has been mooted in the past, but it gets embroiled in non-essential considerations.

In pre-virus days, up to 9,000 non-resident cars would enter Gibraltar daily , so they should be catered for in a reasonable manner without unduly affecting the lives of the resident population.

An elected government has, first and foremost, to look after the resident population, of whatever nationality, because that is where their prime responsibility lies.

Of course, those who live in the city centre must have access to their premises, which many use to travel up and down, and to convey their heavy shopping etc. A concerned person wrote in PANORAMA earlier this month: "When Chatham Counterguard is closed how will I, a resident of Chutchett's Ramp, get home with shopping, luggage etc>?"

We are talking about unclogging the city centre, of reducing general pollution - of the Government implementing their so-called green policies. But you don't do that by attacking the resident population who are Rock dwellers on a permanent basis.

27-05-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR