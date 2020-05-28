Social distancing rules as Parliament meets today

The Gibraltar Parliament will meet today for the first time in over two months. Meetings were suspended as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Government has worked closely with the Parliament in order to find solutions to facilitate the meeting.

The meeting will take place in a way which upholds the rules of social distancing.

This means that Members of Parliament, on both sides of the House, will be sitting in two rows one in front of the other. This has been achieved by adding another bench behind the existing benches.

In response to Opposition questions, the Government says it will defend its record in relation to the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the success of its policies to date.

WORK DONE

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said: “I am very much looking forward to returning to Parliament. We have an important Bill to pass in relation to insolvency and I will be making a statement on the work done since Parliament last met in dealing with the COVID pandemic.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

28-05-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR