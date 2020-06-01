RISK COMMUNICATION versus POLITICAL BROADCASTS

Risk Communication is an integral part of any emergency response initiative, it aims to shape the response and thus reduce impact. The general public must consider themselves as full participants and not just honest bystanders and peaceful onlookers, totally helpless and disempowered from the decision-making process.

An effective response demands significant changes in human behaviour and these changes require the public’s involvement as full stakeholders.

Any deviation from this approach is likely to result in the management of the emergency failing and this may consequentially lead to an increase in morbidity and mortality rates, as demonstrated in the current COVID-19 emergency.

The success or failure of effective and efficient Risk Communication initiatives depends on protocols, procedures, systems and schemes that have been put in place in pre-emergency. These rely on generic or risk specific Standard Operational Procedures (SoP), which are regularly tested and flexible enough to be adjusted as the emergency develops.

GIBRALTAR GOVERNMENT APPROACH: DONE WITH OPENNESS

Government of Gibraltar (HMGoG) Approach HMGoG expediently established a Risk Communication & Public Information Strategy from the onset of the COVID-19 emergency, in the form of daily broadcasts at 4pm from No.6 Convent Place.

At the outset of this pandemic, amidst the horror of seeing pictures published by international news outlets of patients lying on hospital floors in countries that are too close for comfort, the 4pm broadcast served to convey some reasoning, reassurance and government’s clarity of intent in bringing the emergency into a local context.

This was done with openness, transparency, clear and accurate information (at a time when the knowledge base on the virus was scarce), but most important of all, done in an inclusive stakeholder manner by empowering and reassuring the general public that we are a major part of the “big picture”.

This was driven home in an advisory manner rather than using the heavy hand of the law, which is always there as a last recourse. The public was left in no doubt that the “saving of life and that of the future of our quality of life”, rested fairly and squarely on our shoulders. This philosophy lies at the core of all responses during the emergency phase of any disaster and extends into the recovery and rehabilitation phases.

NOT AN IDEAL VENUE: THE MEDIA SHOULD BE VISIBLE TO THE AUDIENCE

The 4pm broadcasts as previously stated, were conducted from the Press Room at No.6 Convent Place, not an ideal venue, other than its closeness to the Chief Minister’s office. When this venue was designed, the demands and best practices for Risk Communications were significantly underestimated and overlooked by way of size, layout and inbuilt information technology, and very much focused on local media interest.

Panellists sitting behind desks create communication barriers, lecterns being a more friendly and preferred option.

The absence of Sign Language Translators is a significant shortfall, together with the lack of a “crawler” (a horizontal, text or graphic display that slides at the bottom of the screen) displaying telephone numbers, facts and figures etc. The absence of infographics as visual representation of information or data in support of Risk Communication broadcasts, reduces considerably the message contents and effect. All these issues should have been taken into account when the broadcast space was designed. One could argue that the published versions of the broadcasts in HMGoG Official Website suffices, but this may pose difficulties to some of our elderly citizens who struggle to engage through such sources.

Good news media organisation and conduct during the broadcast is paramount. A ‘Conference Manager’ (preferably from the Government Press Office with journalistic experience) should be leading the rhythm of the broadcast. He/she can introduce the panel, ensure a fair and balanced platform for questions and inviting the media to identify themselves before asking questions. The Conference Manager and those members of the media corps should be visible to the audience when posing questions to the panel.

CONTENTS OF MESSAGES: MORE DOES NOT NECESSARILY MEAN BETTER

Risk Communication messages are “briefings” (not lectures, presentations or meetings) and designed to transmit the salient points of the response (the strategic overview), in a clear, concise, reliable, professional and in a manner that is as accurate as possible.

More information does not necessarily mean better communication, such an approach is likely to lead to information overload and fatigue, which causes confusion and adds to uncertainty rather than trust.

The broadcasts should be structured. They should begin with an opening statement of the developments since the previous broadcast and what the plans for the next 24/48 hours are. The information being provided should be set out by way of sectors (health, safety & security, early recovery, environmental, logistics, education etc) and the speaker should not be disinclined to say, “Nothing to report”. Padding, waffling and repeating information disclosed in previous broadcasts, unless of a risk specific nature, brings no added value to the broadcast and tend to distract viewers’ attention.

