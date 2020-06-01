Covid-19 not only threatens lives, but also OUR CIVIL LIBERTIES

In light of last week’s order by the Commissioner of Police to cancel the demonstration, when he used all powers available under pertinent existing criminal law, conveniently including, those very powerful unconstitutional additional laws, bestowed on the police thanks to the emergency regulations currently in place.

In what was a peaceful, well planned demonstration by aggrieved, worried and disappointed group of people, who are pretty much pissed off at Governments so called unilateral decision making and actions, already taken without any consultation, consensus or debate with accountability, as a distant dream!

The Commissioners Hollow Worded Letter That Infringed Human Rights

The letter sent by the Commissioner of Police to one of the organisers, came across as abrasive and in parts intimidating. But after careful reading of the Commissioner letter and whatever he was really trying to dress up by blatant concealment, raised more questions than any convincing reason contained the letter to stop the demonstration. To me, it was another Covid related concoction, which, in a serious functioning democracy (I hope Gibraltar still is) must be exposed for what it is. And exactly what I am attempting to do in this Monday edition of Panorama!

RGP Commissioner Ian McGrail, explained in the letter that normally he was supportive of citizens’ constitutional rights to freedom of expression and freedom of assembly, but on this occasion, because of the Pandemic, then the letter, quickly leapt behind the Covid wall of legal authority, also known as the Covid constitutional rights and liberty eliminator, but officially, the Civil Contingencies Emergency Regulations 2020. A convenient place for the RGP top man to be, though not convincing under the circumstances.

Mr McGrail also cited and fell back on substantive criminal law regulating demonstrations, protests and marches or ‘public processions. Conveniently again, forgetting to mention, the day before the RGP had already given permission and approved the demonstration could take place after all legal requirements were met’. Though I suspect, the ‘Covid constitutional rights and liberty eliminator’ had something to do with the police making a complete ‘removal of rights’ U-turn!

With Covid safety barriers, shielding the Police decision to stop the demonstration now out of the way. The Commissioner of Police in his letter also referred to another reason why the proposed protest could not make onto the public streets. This one being pathetically based on the RGP ‘who reasonably believed that holding a demonstration, could have resulted in serious disruption to the life of the community’. It was one of those frightenedly exaggerated moments or remarks we’ve come to expect from another expert Dr Bhatti. But it got better, McGrail, explained in the letter, ‘there were ten active cases in the community’, highlighting that risks remain high, though importantly omitting, that seven of those ten cases were cross-frontier workers and self-isolating in Spain. Which, in fact, brought the actual local cases on the day the letter was dispatched to the organisers, to a mere three active cases.’

Another unexplained shallow point excuse contained in the letter which would be interesting to know, ‘is what exactly, was the serious disruption to life the police were expecting’ with the demonstration, that was scheduled for 6 p.m. to go along Main Street to Convent Place. When, on any normal day, city centre activity has died down, more so now, when there are significantly less people in Main Street while still in the middle of the phased lockdown. Maybe, their intelligence told them to expect a riot!!!

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

01-06-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR