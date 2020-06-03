PEOPLE: Jacquima Rios – Artist
“I think music plays a big role in what I create, along with current events going on in the world. I think using my art to make awareness can have an impact, even if it’s just to one person.” With regard to inspirations, Jacquima has two favourite artists in mind: “Claude Monet and Vincent Van Gogh; their work has influenced certain styles in my own practice”. Her work doesn’t privilege one medium over the other, preferring to experiment and expand, “I enjoy painting, drawing, and sculpture making as well as photography and performance art. I come across as very ambitious, so I feel like sticking to one medium limits my Art capabilities”. However, they are usually political pieces. Jacquima has on numerous occasions worked with thematically profound and politically pertinent topics “such as feminism, #blacklivesmatter, sexual abuse and mental health illnesses.” She has also worked closely with a father of classical psychoanalysis, compatriot of Sigmund Freud, Carl Jung and his theory of the unconscious mind and personas.
