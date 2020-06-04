Back to school - and home learning

The arrangements we have made in respect of Education have been the subject of advice from educational professionals in the Department of Education and in the teachers' union with whom we have been working closely.

Home learning will continue for students in the year groups that do not return to school during this term and those in year groups that do return but who have been advised that they should remain at home for medical reasons.

PRINCIPAL GOAL

The principal goal for our home learning programme is to provide children with a familiar structure and sense of purpose to support emotional wellbeing, while also reinforcing key skills without the need to follow the curriculum.

The provision has been designed using positive psychology principles and the PERMAH model of wellbeing (Seligman, 2011) which emphasises:

• Positive emotions

• Engagement

• Relationships

• Meaning

• Accomplishment

• Health

Our decision to pursue home learning in the manner we have done arises from these key principles.

We have recognised that we are in an unprecedented situation and the reality of some households may not be conducive to enabling children to complete many of the tasks set.

The last thing we have wanted to do is to add stress to these households or to make the children feel anxious about whether or not they complete a task or whether they are keeping up with their peers.

There will be no penalty or disadvantage if children are unable to complete the tasks and activities suggested. We understand that some children will also be less able to complete the activities outside of the school environment. Children who are less able to learn independently may not have the parental input to help them with their work.

SKILLS

All tasks and activities have been designed to add value to the development of the children's skills, to their knowledge and to their understanding. However, we have endeavoured to carefully balance progress with the reality of their situation at home; the fact that the method of delivery is not that of a classroom environment and there are less opportunities for children to check in with their teachers, ask questions, clarify their understanding, etc. There are consequently more opportunities for children's misconceptions and areas of doubt and insecurity to grow.

Our aim has been to make the home learning programme valuable and provide all who engage with the provision with activities that move them forward in their learning and enable them to make progress.

