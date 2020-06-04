Juvenile detention in prison a concern ignored for years!

Justice Minister Samantha Sacramento informed Parliament this week she was very concerned about the presence of young offenders in prison because of the lack detention facilities to cater for this vulnerable age group.

The Minister, was in fact, replying to questions in Parliament on Monday, or else no one would have ever become aware of the minister’s serious concerns on this matter. And on an issue that has generally been ignored and has been rumbling on for many years, much before Brexit or Covid-19 came into our lives!

Young offenders, suitable facilities and prison reform, are just some of the many social problems, which remain hugely daily concerns to countless people and families!

I’m also sure the Minister in question must also be concerned about Gibraltar’s drug problem, domestic violence and the disabled, as we have heard from her in the past, though little was ever achieved to improve the lives of those many people affected. Yet, to be frank, what this minister is very good at doing - and true to form – is informing her fellow parliamentarians of what she was going to do. And this, no surprise, is another ‘multi-agency working group’ this exploring how this could best be provided as well as exploring the best possible location for this (juvenile detention centre), adding that plans were ‘at an advanced stage’. How advanced is the key to that question. Though historical thoughts warn me not to hold my breath for any great length of time!

New Prison Superintendent Spoke of a Juvenile Detention Centre

Back in January, in a Panorama report, just days after the new Prison Superintendent Gareth Coom took up his new role, he said that his priorities are the ‘Rehabilitation and a Juvenile Detention Centre’.

Mr Coom at the time did not give any details, particularly regarding the Juvenile detention centre, although I doubt then as I reported, as I do now, that there are any details to share. I even doubt that the minister concerned, Ms Sacramento, or the government know themselves. Though, I would really like to be proven wrong, like with a number of other social problems dragging down many people and seriously hurting society.

Interestingly, the serious concerns expressed by the Minister, was not manifested in the document of the same name: the governments election manifesto. It gave no indication, plans or projects for the next 4 years of any serious long term reform of the prison service. An initiative, which would greatly have contributed to public policy, at least in this area of life!

Gibraltar Ignored Expert Advice Regarding Young Offenders

The remarkable thing about this important issue, is that Gibraltar was expertly advised and pointed in the right direction regarding young offenders, but no one took notice!

The Council of Europe’s Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CPT) were in Gibraltar just over 4 years ago to conduct an official review of the prison and related organisations. This included the facilities where people were held after they were detained. The CPT, also examined the treatment and conditions of detention afforded to persons held in various places.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

04-06-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR