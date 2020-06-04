BEAT that: People of 50 different nationalities apply for ‘Covid-19’ employment payments

People of as many as 50 nationalities in Gibraltar have applied, and obtained, Covid-19 related payments due to employment problems.

These payments come under the Business Employee Assistance Terms, known as BEAT payments.

In fact, there are 5,854 employees who have obtained this benefit.

Topping the list are 3,301 Spaniards - and that’s 56% of the total.

Second are 1,545 British, including Gibral-tarians.

Third are 249 Portuguese, Fourth are 151 Romanians and Fifth are 119 Moroccans.

The rest are in double and single numbers - see the full list accompanying this article.

But it is amazing the number of different nationalities that work in Gibraltar. For example, there are 53 Polish, 61 Hungarians and 48 Italians.

Bulgarians, Czech, French, Slovakian and Irish are all here, as well as 2 Cubans, an Egyptian, 5 Mauritians and two South Africans.

04-06-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR