Thanks regarding online cultural programme

On behalf of Gibraltar Cultural Services, I wish to thank everyone who has contributed to the online cultural programme which we have been delivering over the past ten weeks during lockdown.

Working on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, for GCS it was imperative to transform our service in the manner that we did in order to provide the online platform. Culture has therefore been entering homes, entertaining the community, allowing people to become creative and ensuring that we keep our community in high spirits.

Our cultural programme was necessary to provide a varied programme of cultural entertainment catering for the diverse needs within our community. From the positive feedback we have received, I believe that this was well appreciated. The programme would have not been possible without the support of my great team at GCS, GAMPA, The Bulb and Gibmedia.

Furthermore, I need to make a special mention of those who have contributed by sending and recording material specifically for this as well as all those others who may have also assisted in any way. Without the overwhelming support that all these artists have provided this would not have been possible.

Thank you to: BrightMed, Storytellers, Jetstream, Suriname Dalmedo, Musicians Association Gibraltar (MAG), Nathan Conroy & Michael Prescott, Zoe Bishop and The Movement Collective, Paul Cosquieri, Guy Valarino, Liana Peklivanas, Philip Borge, Anthony Roper & friends, John Bruzon, Karina Ortiz as well as Bob Randall and the Boys.

Our online cultural programme will continue on Thursdays as from the 4th June and until 2nd July 2020.

Yours sincerely,

Seamus Byrne

CEO

Gibraltar Cultural Services

05-06-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR