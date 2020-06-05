New Governor arrives next Wednesday

The new Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, flies into Gibraltar next Wednesday. He will be met at the foot of the aircraft steps by the Chief Minister, Commander British Forces and the Deputy Governor.

The Swearing-In ceremony will take place the next morning in Parliament, but due to the coronavirus, the ceremony will not follow tradition due to the requirements of Social Distancing. There will be far fewer guests than is usual.

There will be no Guards of Honour outside Parliament, either before or after the Swearing-In ceremony.

Vice Admiral Sir David Steel has been Aide-de-Camp to HM The Queen, and has enjoyed a full career in the Royal Navy, joining at age 18 and retiring as a Vice Admiral and Second Sea Lord.

In his early career he held a number of sea and shore appointments, including as the Fleet Legal Adviser. In December 1999, while serving in the aircraft carrier HMS Invincible, he was awarded a Queen's Commendation for Valuable Service in support of operations in Kosovo and Macedonia earlier that year, prior to assuming command of HM Naval Base Portsmouth.

He was Director of Service Personnel Policy (Pay and Allowances) at the Ministry of Defence in 2008 and then, in April 2010, he was promoted to Rear Admiral and appointed Naval Secretary. He was promoted to Vice Admiral and appointed Second Sea Lord in October 2012.

Retiring from the Navy, he has held a number of business and voluntary appointments.

Given Gibraltar's constitutional advance, he will no longer be expected to be a hands-on Governor in the tradition of Governors in the past as the responsibilities of the incumbent at The Convent are not what they used to be prior to the current Constitution. However, a Governor is still a Governor.

His distinguished career in the Royal Navy, his extensive experience in international diplomacy and his specialist knowledge of international law, should be useful acumens in Gibraltar.

“All in Gibraltar and Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar will look forward to welcoming Sir David to the Rock," said Mr Picardo. "I very much look forward to working with him.”

05-06-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR