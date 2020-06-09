RGP Turmoil Intensifies

Police Marine Section Grounded While Spanish Incursions Increase!

The situation regarding the Commissioner of Police, is potentially, now having an affect with the safety of the public!

Curtain of Silence

Since Panorama, last week broke the news that relations between the Gibraltar Government and the RGP Police Commissioner had deteriorated a ‘curtain of silence’ has fallen on this very significant and important matter of huge public interest. It’s now one, that is potentially affecting public safety and the application and enforcement of laws, especially, out at sea!

From the onset, Panorama has acted in a professional manner doing the right thing before publishing our reports. Firstly, this newspaper asked the Gibraltar Police Authority (GPA) the following question: “Can you confirm if the Commissioner of Police Ian McGrail has tendered his resignation from his post?”; this was ignored even without acknowledgement.

Likewise, a similar request for information was forwarded to the Convent, which also received a similar response. So much for respect for the press and the right to information?

Everyone Keeping Their Heads Down

In the absence of nothing, from anyone, one can assume that either the Convent, the GPA and the Gibraltar Government are keeping their heads down, and do not want to comment because of the seriousness of the situation, or one which potentially, could end up as a ‘constitutional hot potato’.

As we understand the situation, the various parties involved, now have legal representation and are receiving legal advice!

The seriousness, of the situation, was highlighted by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo last week in Parliament when replying to questions from opposition member Danny Feetham:

Mr Picardo, described a serious scenario that had emerged, which as Panorama understands, even before the fatal incident at sea between an RGP interceptor rigid-hulled inflatable boat and a Spanish RHIB commonly used by drug traffickers the relations between No 6 and New Mole House was already brewing!

The incident itself, had prompted a diplomatic complaint from Spain to the UK. Which the CM emphasised was a very serious incident, where two people lost their lives.

Since the fatal collision, a La Linea court has opened investigation with the connected family also having filed complaints calling for charges of involuntary manslaughter to be brought against the RGP officers on the vessel.

Additionally, Mr Picardo also confirmed that an HM Coroner’s investigation was also under way in Gibraltar as the two bodies were brought back to the Rock after the collision. The CM emphasising, how concerning were the matters that arise in respect of this incident, which he further described as extraordinarily serious for all concerned!

The Chief Minster, also confirmed, the Gibraltar Government would be funding legal representation for the officers involved in the collision and would also provide mental welfare support too.

However, one part of Mr Picardo’s intervention in Parliament last week, was interesting and surprising as far as I was concerned. When the CM explained that the Gibraltar Government had funded an independent report on the incident by the Metropolitan Police and had also exercised powers under the Police Act requiring the RGP to provide “a full factual report” on the collision.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

09-06-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR