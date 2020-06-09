Talks take place today on post-Brexit relationship between Gibraltar and Spain

Talks will take place in Malaga today by delegations from Britain, Gibraltar and Spain to consider issues affecting Gibraltar and Spain in a post-Brexit situation.

The delegation from Gibraltar, led by the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, will include the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, the Attorney General, Michael Llamas and the Financial Secretary, Albert Mena.

The United Kingdom delegation will include officials from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the British Ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott.

"The discussion will centre on matters related to the post-Brexit relationship between Gibraltar and Spain including aspects such as mobility and citizens rights," said official statement here.

09-06-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR