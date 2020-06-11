HERITAGE AWARDS
The object of the awards is to recognise heritage conservation projects and developments and encourage the involvement of the community in achieving high standards of restoration of buildings, structures and monuments in Gibraltar, thus promoting public recognition and awareness of Gibraltar’s heritage and history.
There are four categories of Award:
• Junior Heritage Award: Awarded to projects carried out by a school, youth group or individual under the age of 16.
• Group Heritage Award: Awarded to companies, groups or developers.
• Individual Heritage Award: Awarded to projects undertaken by private individuals • Special Commendation: Awarded at the discretion of the Board of the Heritage Trust to individuals, groups or companies felt to have contributed to the positive promotion of heritage issues.
