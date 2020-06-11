As Vice Admiral Sir David Steel Takes Oath of Office:

A few words before the new governor today takes his oath of office. I am sure he has already been told this. But he will find, his new role in life, acutely demanding, often confusing, sometimes conflicting, but largely satisfying, especially, when he understands and properly gets to know the people of Gibraltar!

It is absolutely right and correct for the Governor of Gibraltar and the Government of the day, particularly with the Chief Minister, that they should both enjoy a wide-ranging and comprehensive relationship. Not only at professional level, but a personal one. Something, as we have seen in the past does wonders to build a trusting, work like bond, alliance, friendship. However, when it’s taken any further then that, I personally become concerned, that the ‘close familiarity concept’ potentially waters down ‘constitutional positions’ when taking important decisions!

Many Governors Arrive and Many Others Leave

Professionally, and in my previous life in the police service. I have seen many governors arrive and many others leave. I have to say, in my day, there was always a distance kept between the governor’s role which was pretty high-and-mighty, this until the 2006 Constitution took away many of the governors’ historical responsibilities in favour of the local power.

But even before the present constitution came into being, there were some really excellent Gibraltar governors who arrived on the Rock, where after a short time ‘felt what we felt’ particularly, with our on-going politically historical issues with the Spanish Government. In fact, to the point, that the UK the FCO was convinced some had turned native. And one or two did!

Primary Constitutional Responsibilities

The 2006 constitution, basically stopped governors turning native, in the true sense of the word. Instead, post 2006 governor’s, became entwined with the new constitutional set-up where governors, if they really wanted be part of the local scene, mostly from a political perspective, had to adapt to the new type working relationship with the government of the day and the CM especially!

Notwithstanding an of the latter points, the Governor does have under his constitutional wing ‘the responsibility of external affairs, defence, internal security including the Gibraltar Police Authority and the Police, and other functions in relation to appointments and in respect of external affairs and if the situation is practicable, he must act in consultation with the Chief Minister’.

Having said all that, I am of the opinion, and depending which hat the Governor decides to wear on any given situation or day and notwithstanding, the modern Constitutional limitations of his role. The Governor, still has an important role to play in furtherance of our aspirations as a people

Under Her Majesty’s Domain!

The previous governor Lieutenant General Ed Davies, who himself moved into the Covent in 2015 would have already briefed the new governor Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, as was the case after Lieutenant General Jim Dutton’s sudden departure before Davies arrived.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

11-06-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR