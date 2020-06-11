OFFICIAL: Gibraltar Residents Able to Cross the Frontier

Following direct contact between the Chief Minister and the Spanish Minister of the Interior, residents of Gibraltar and EU residents of Gibraltar are now able to cross the frontier into Spain, said an official statement from the Gibraltar Government yesterday afternoon. It therefore clarifies the confusion that arose, with Spanish sources in Madrid saying one thing and the Spanish frontier authorities saying that nothing had changed.

The Gibraltar government said: "Once in Spain, citizens are reminded of the need to comply with the ongoing requirements of Phase 3 of the Spanish de-escalation rules from their State of Alert. Those wishing to cross will need a Gibraltar ID or residence card to show residence in Gibraltar."

Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “I am very grateful to Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska for his support and intervention in respect of this matter. I know many people will have been for many weeks now wanting to see loved ones and this decision now permits fluidity to be almost back to normal. I urge people to familiarise themselves with the relevant rules under Spanish law for movement in Spain under Phase 3 of their de-escalation plans before going into Spain so they do not inadvertently breach the rules.”

The decision by the Spanish Ministry of the Interior to permit entry into Spain for Gibraltar residents, exempts such entrants from the requirement to keep 14 days of quarantine, says No.6.

