Youth Service re-opens after lockdown

Local Youth Clubs have re-opened following instructions and guidelines set out by Public Health and Civil Contingencies. The Youth Work team are delighted to reopen its doors and welcome young people back again into the Youth Clubs. Sessions are currently by appointment only and entertaining a maximum of 12 members per group.

Service users were excited to return to the Youth Clubs, meet their friends and catch up in person with the respective youth workers. The service has been running ten weeks of online “Zoom” sessions during lockdown to have a continuity with all client groups and has proved to be very successful. The Youth Service will still be retaining an element of zoom contact will the young people as an addition to the face to face sessions at the clubs.

"It has been a positive move for the service as we have been working towards putting in the safety measures for all involved," said spokesperson.

16-06-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR