IN PERSPECTIVE

The Breast Cancer Support Group, founded by Chairperson and survivor, Mrs. Mercy Posso, is one of Gibraltar’s more well known charities. However, given the leaps that treatment of breast cancer has taken, the PANORAMA thought it appropriate to use its platform to draw attention to the phenomenal work taken to get there.

The Breast Cancer Support Group “are committed to campaign for the improvement of Breast Cancer services in Gibraltar and we hope to improve the experience of those affected by Breast Cancer. The charity also supports health professionals and we make the experience of women more bearable”. Breast Cancer Support offer one-to-one services with survivors of breast cancer, “cancer patients and their families want to talk to somebody who have been in the same situation, going through the same as they are going, who are experiencing symptoms and everything which comes with it”. These talks offer patients the comfort of shared experiences; to see through the eyes of those who have been through their own pain, and moreover, that it can be overcome.

Other services the charity offers, though less personal, are free bras and ‘pink folders’ for diagnosed patients. “All they have to do is go to their surgeon obtain the voucher from them. Then the patient just pops into Marks & Spencer and gets a free bra which is paid for by the charity. We also have a pink folder. When a patient is diagnosed with breast cancer, the breast cancer nurses issue patients with a pink folder which contains literature, information, and details for them to get in touch with the charity if they so wish. Basically, all our information is in the pink folder”. For Social Media, Breast Cancer Support are always active – constantly updating their facebook page with the latest news on socials, events, and other information. Furthermore, something “that the ladies really look forward to is the support groups. On the last Thursday of every month at 6pm we hold our support groups. We always advise our ladies well beforehand where we’re going to meet and we hold different types of workshops ranging from professional speakers who come and give little workshops to arts and crafts. Not only is this respite for them but relatives can also attend”.

16-06-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR