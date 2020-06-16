Mesilio thinks we should not allow the expression of views by others

We have received a letter signed by Eileen Mesilio who says she is secretary of the Charles Bruzon Tenants Association, and as such, she says only her is entitled to express views about those living there, which is quite an arbitrary thing to say, as if nobody else has the right to express a point of view with which she does not agree with.

It follows representations which we published after our reporter was invited and shown around Charles Bruzon House so that we could witness what others think is wrong.

The letter from Ms Mesilio says: "The residents of Charles Bruzon House are quite taken aback by your article on page 6 'Arbitrary Restrictions' in your edition of today's Panorama, 8th June 2020.

"As Secretary of Charles Bruzon Tenants Association, I have received numerous phone calls and knocks on my door, complaining that whoever wrote this, does not reflect their views of what is happening.

"As a responsible newspaper, you should not have taken the word of a single tenant our of 73 families, as verbatim, when in fact many of the restrictions were put in place to keep us safe from covid19 and to be able to carry out any tracing should this become necessary.

"The Minister for Housing and the Housing Manager have been informed of this, and I sincerely hope that some kind of apology will appear in your newspaper tomorrow.

"As Secretary I am always the one who writes expressing the views of our 73 families, and to have read your article which has not been given the approval of tenants is quite disappointing.

"I would be most grateful if in future, any article about Charles Bruzon House is sent to me before publication, so that I can at least pass it through the Constitutionally Elected Committee for approval or otherwise."

