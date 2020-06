By placing the coaling island car park on a pay and display has diverted its clients to the rear exit underground car park not only blocking its entrance causing an unecessary obstruction and parking outside a demarcated area.

Also parking on a pedestrian zone adjacent to a kids play area were it clearly states no authorised vehicles and pedestrian zone.

Images taken yesterday at 1700hrs. Food for thought.

Regards concerned tenant.

18-06-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR