People: Kaylan Escamez
He began with his BA, being “primarily focused on the way gender is distorted and blurred, with the association and fetishization of the use of the colour pink. Furthermore, exploring how this ideology of pink and gender is associated to skin and how the idea of identity is stained on the physical representation of skin”. To represent this, Kaylan experiments with all forms of art: illustration, photography, and drawing. “I prefer this” he said, “it creates a freedom of expression; sometimes what I want to create doesn’t resonate with one specific way of exhibiting that certain expression”.
Photography especially as a contemporary practice has an “ability of capturing raw organic presences, if you see a painting of something, it is a painting not reality. Photography has this unique way of making the viewers believe it is real”.
He appreciates the “the free-flowing expression that can take up any form. Some materials work for some things I want to say. It’s as simple as that. There is also beauty in that spontaneity, but ironically, I do always go for the camera to document the real likeness of these situations and expressions. Like Nan Goldin and her documentation of the Aids crisis in post-stonewall gay culture, photographs create a narrative and resemblance to reality”.
Gender for Kaylan exists within a set of social relations with express purpose of exacting control over bodies. “These labels are implemented in order to chastise and reject any human being that do not identify or resonate with the godly association of heteronormativity.
I.e. If your sexual identity or gender identity is not their assigned gender and/or heterosexual, you are automatically prejudiced, through many systematic institutions, whether it is government or religious”.
One example he uses is the infamous ‘blue and pink’ debate. “Pink has somehow ended up representing femininity and blue the opposite, masculinity. But what if that’s not the case; what if society has told us as people that you need to fit into one pregiven box. What if the whole notion of male and female is just a construct like blue and pink that is given to society in order to create some sort of dysfunctional social equilibrium?”
Thus, Kaylan in his art uses queer identities (non-binary protagonists, the use of drag) to example modes of gendered existence and give expression, in the beauty of the medium, to bodies that otherwise do not and cannot ‘conform’. “This is why it is important for me to use the colour pink, in a very fetishized shade as it further pushes that notion of gender”.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
18-06-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- Spain says that Gibraltar was not present at the Malaga talks, let alone that we have a right to determine our future!
- Almost forgotten, but Brexit is now back on the agenda
- A SNAPSHOT OF THE MOOD IN SOCIETY!
- People: Kaylan Escamez
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- Last day before the bathing season begins
- Fear grips foreigners in Campo area