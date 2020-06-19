THE JURY IS OUT

One wonders if because of this perhaps, it seems that more and more these days those at the top need a crutch to lean on; whether that is top tennis players having to call their coaches every other minute on to the court to tell them what they are doing wrong; or leaders who cannot do without that person by their side who will tack in the sails for them every time the wind blows changes, to guide them in the desired direction.

Truthfully, what the majority of voters would like to do is to get behind one man’s or woman’s leadership, without him or her having to be so reliant on so much costly advice other than that of his cabinet. It’s as if when elected, politicians can no longer think for themselves.

A new beginning

Traditions like spin doctors; expensive media campaigns; parties dependence on the endowments of rich men seeking titles; think tanks each with their own agenda subsidised by silent partners; all of these are still very much in vogue. There is the European Policy Centre which is dedicated to fostering European integration, funded in 1997. It was thought at one point that the EU might offer some kind of debate about the type of society we wished to live in, but has failed to do so.

Then there are the persistent allusions like that of Mr. Blair who in 2005, thought he would deliver the goal that had eluded all Prime Ministers since the 1950‘s, which was to reconcile the British people to European integration. This turned out to be as ambitious and foolish a plan as Spanish foreign affairs ministers promising to hand Gibraltar on a platter; something they have been trying unsuccessfully to carry out during Franco’s regime and after.

Europe has lost its political bearings, and Spain and Gibraltar are doomed to live hand in hand, each with their own agenda. Gibraltar, because it knows what’s needed to be done but is dependant on the UK taking the lead on its behalf; and in the meantime, no doubt, falls in line because it has to kowtow to UK‘s expectations; and Spain because she knows full well that the UK never will do anything to hamper Anglo-Spanish relations; so it can keep on hoping that another Lord Hain or Jack Straw will come along and succeed where their predecessors could not.

19-06-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR