FOOTBALL: Gibraltar can claim ‘Battle of the Minnows’ title

Across the world, football is dominated by the few, and simulated by the many. The sport has swayed in the same way as Western society’s capitalist system, where it is the elite who reap most of the benefits.

Top nations have consistently sought to pry themselves away from ‘meaningless’ matches against lesser competition that are said to infringe on the quality of the game, and provide less income. Talk of a European Super League for clubs has passed through the pipeline more than once, and the UEFA Nations League is the cloned experiment at international level.

However, it has been this much maligned competition that has provided the Rock with the greatest platform to achieve something special in the world of football. Gibraltar’s first competitive points came in the UEFA Nations League against Armenia and Liechtenstein respectively in what were fairytale results that almost led to an historic qualification in our first attempt. A third-place finish in League D, which also included Armenia, Macedonia and Liechtenstein, was considered a respectable return.

It was during the midway stage of the competition in October 2018 where the Rock enjoyed its best run in international football with back-to-back wins. A surprise 0-1 away victory against Armenia, which has a population of almost three million, followed by a 2-1 home win against Liechtenstein, turned the football world on its head. Even though Gibraltar waited 22 games for a competitive victory, it felt worth it when two come along in the space of four days. Unfortunately both sides eventually took the spoils in the corresponding fixtures, and it was an especially difficult pill to swallow that Gibraltar failed to get a result in Liechtenstein.

NEW FORMAT MAKES PROMOTION EASIER

Despite Gibraltar punching above its weight and increasing its ranking, this second time round, things could be even better after a relatively sympathetic draw, coupled by a reduction of teams competing in League D. Following an adjustment to the competition that was confirmed by UEFA on 24 September 2019, Leagues A, B and C now feature 16 teams each while there are seven teams in League D, as of the 2020/21 edition. The restructure meant that the seven lowest ranked teams would fight it out for promotion to league C as opposed to two years ago then there were 16 teams. Instead of facing the likes of Macedonia or Belarus, Gibraltar was placed at a level playing field. As a result of the change, the Rock will once again lock horns with Liechtenstein, while the current lowest ranked nation, San Marino, will complete the three-teamed group.

Gibraltar shot up from 55 to 49 in the Nations League seedings, making us technically favourites just above the Faroe Islands, if the rankings are anything to go by. The reality, however, is resolutely different. Although the Rock would be considered favourites against San Marino on recent form, Liechtenstein will be the side to provide the real test in the race for the League D title.

GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY

There has never been a better time for the Rock’s footballers, many of whom stem from the first UEFA generation, to etch their names in history. Players like Joseph Chipolina, who notched two goals in Gibraltar’s most successful European campaign, will see this as his best chance to achieve international silverware. It is a dream scenario to be pitched alongside teams of a similar stature and perhaps even work our way towards promotion to League C.

Jumping a division would surely make a mark on the footballing world. A nation of 33,000 people actually winning a European trophy and climbing up the ladder would fill international sports pages. This achievement could arguably be comparable to that of when Iceland lit up Euro 2016, toppling England 2-1 in the process before losing out to France. Iceland might have been the smallest nation to ever appear at a major finals, but mentality-wise they demonstrated something vast. Gibraltar could also display that same belief and not shrink when taking to the field against similarly ranked opposition. Winning this trophy, even though it is considered minor in the grand scheme of things, would further justify our inclusion within the football family. But it will not be that simple and Gibraltar Manager Julio Ribas will need to work hard in order to mastermind victory.

LEVEL WITH LIECHTENSTEIN

Gibraltar’s official record against their German-speaking counterparts stands at one win, one draw and one loss for either side, with the latter ahead by one on goal difference. The games between the two teams have been as equal as the results state. They have been extremely tight encounters where results could have gone either way. Gibraltar needs to match Liechtenstein’s physicality and desire, while taking the opportunity to use our pace up front to cause them problems, if not the team could be overrun.

