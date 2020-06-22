Street art mural at Prince Edward’s Gate

Eleanor Dobbs and Jessica Darch have produced this art mural at Prince Edward’s Gate and titled ‘Old Soldiers View.’

The work by Eleanor was inspired by the ‘multi-layered history of Gibraltar as if perceived at the Gate, 1790.’ She aims to create a romantic landscape of ruins, defences, and distant views within the closed and dimly lit tunnel. It is painted in sepia tones and has a strong narrative, emotionally evoking the past whilst making references to today.

The mural was selected from a number of entries by the Street Art Committee.

