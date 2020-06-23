FOOTBALL: Gibraltar can claim ‘Battle of the Minnows’ title

The UEFA Executive Committee confirmed last Wednesday that the traditional international windows between September and November will remain in place, despite the COVID-19 outbreak.

Gibraltar was scheduled to host San Marino at the Victoria Stadium on 5 September and then travel to Liechtenstein on 8 October in a crucial tie.

But likely due to the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, UEFA announced that it would reassess the fixtures and release new dates and times in due course.

Football is already underway across most of Europe, but under strict health guidelines in line with government advice to ensure the virus is under control.

In order to prevent creating a new breeding ground for the virus to multiply, the masses are forbidden to support their teams at their coliseums.

Stadiums with the capacity to host the population of Gibraltar two or three times over now stand as cavernous shells devoid of fans and atmosphere.

Early signs in this post-coronavirus football age are that the lack of home support in grounds has largely favoured away sides, leading to some strange results.

No doubt, if the rules remain in place when September rolls by, Team 54 will suffer without the all important twelfth man in the stands. However, it could be that the side’s performances abroad might improve, even though Liechtenstein and San Marino are also used to small capacity crowds.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

23-06-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR