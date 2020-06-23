Stranded off Europa Point

My 20hp Diesel engine suddenly stopped, and being so close to the rocks(50m) I decided to row to safety to the eastern side of the lighthouse. The wind was a choppy moderate southwesterly wind. I anchored 100m north to lighthouse and tried to start the engine unsuccessfully.

At about 7.30am I phoned marine base number 20046743 but only to hear an answerphone. I then called the environment number 58009620 and they told me they were going to send the launch to help me.

At about 8.00am I called a friend and I explained to him my situation that I was still anchored and no help had arrived. He gave me RGP NEW MOLE HOUSE NUMBER. I phoned and again another answering machine, remember I was stranded by Europa Point with a strong southwesterly wind by that time.

Eventually I spoke to an officer and explained to him my situation.

He told me that no RGP boat was available and that he was going to send customs launch to attend me. Neither of them attended. Thankfully at about 8.30am the GDP attended and towed me to coaling island.

Thanks.

Dino (Full name and address supplied)

23-06-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR