Donation of mattresses to Care Agency

The Care Agency were delighted to receive a kind donation of 50 mattresses from Stena Drillship via Transcoma Shipping agents Gibraltar.

MH Bland also kindly assisted in the logistics of the donation.

The Care Agency are very grateful to all involved in this kind gesture. Pictured: April Smart-Devincenzi, Head of Finance (ag) Care Agency; Roy Inglis, Logistics Controller for Stena IceMax; Raul Castillo, Operations Department for Transcoma; Brian Pizarro, Logistics Manager for MH Bland.

25-06-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR