Lords EU Committee to take evidence from Chief Minister on post-Brexit transition period

The House of Lords EU Committee will be taking evidence today from Chief Minister Fabian Picardo. They will ask Mr Picardo about Gibraltar’s preparations for the ending of the post-Brexit transition period at the end of this year.

Issues the Committee will cover with Mr Picardo include:

*How well businesses in Gibraltar are able to prepare for the end of the transition period, in the context of the Covid-19 crisis.

*Whether Gibraltar will be covered by the terms of any EU/UK trade agreement.

*What position the Spanish government might take on the issue.

*The outcome of the first meeting of the UK-EU Specialised Committee on Gibraltar, which took place on 27 May.

*The impact of Brexit on the status and operation of Gibraltar airport.

* The latest position on market access to the UK for Gibraltar financial services and online gaming firms, and on university tuition fees, health, transport, the environment and fishing.

The Committee is chaired by Lord Kinnoull.

The remote evidence session will start at 3pm today. The session can be followed live at www.parliamentlive.tv

It will also be available to watch back after the session.

25-06-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR