Concerns brought to notice of Governor

We know that you will be interested to see the side and perhaps listen to a growing group of people from a wide spectrum of our community who are disturbed and worried at some of the past, recent and proposed decisions which will, we feel, be affecting us all in no small way.

we wish to bring to your notice as a concerned group of loyal subjects and citizens some information which we feel you should be party to in addition to the briefs you have no doubt already received from the F&CO and our local Government.

This group came to be initially as a whatsapp group of concerned citizens to discuss issues of concern affecting Gibraltar and it's people and the inadequate decisions and actions taken by our Government with little consideration or regard shown to the large number of persons and businesses involved to say nothing about our intrinsic way and quality of life.

On seeing that our Government is embarked on a clear strategy which is hitting hard at the people, we felt it right to launch our Facebook group and expose to others what we feel are wrongdoings and unite in order to air our grievances and serious concerns as a collective.

We do not intend to discredit Government action concerning the Covid measures, they have done a good job, but we are aware that the lockdown period and some of the daily briefings were used to announce arbitrary, ill thoughtout and we feel somewhat draconian measures that are affecting the people on a daily basis causing them stress, anxiety and economic difficulty in some cases.

We would like to draw your attention to these and below you can find a list of grievances that we feel should be made known to you.

LINE WALL ROAD

1. Closure of Line Wall Road

to vehicular traffic with the consequent loss of parkings and the eventually arising gridlock in other areas must be reverted. We note that the original 7 day closue was reduced to 3 days a week pilot scheme that we do not believe is such and that dubious air quality justification does not hold.

2. The sprouting of Blue Zone pay parkings

which remain sadly mostly empty and unused should be returned to free parking. Many cannot afford this and are having great difficulty in meeting work, school, personal and business schedules. We still don't understand the need for this nor do we accept your vague unsubstantiated reasons. Enforce the existing laws, get rid of unsightly derelicts and non mot'd vehicles off our roads. Provide a suitable recycling system or arrangement by which to dispose of these vehicles. This must be reverted.

3. Midtown Parking

new pay policy doing away with the previous free for residents policy is we think totally out of order. Originally promised to the people in return for the loss of ex MOD navy grounds, N.O.P. parkings and the non delivery of the promised underground parking. What have the people of Gibraltar got in exchange ? This parking remains largely empty since made pay parking because the people cannot afford it. There has to be a more fair arrangement or we will have given away our public land for nothing.

4. Chatham Counterguard road closure.

The Government has justified this closure in order to grant the premises an extended terrace in order to maintain required Covid distancing in between tables. In premises which lack proper toilets and adequate handwashing facilities. Basically two dirty tiny unhygienic cubicles shared by hundreds and not in keeping with the normal requirements for Licensed premises.

You have no doubt been made aware of the abuse of the many Covid rules at that location over the last few weekends even after having been warned and other licensed premises being punished for their behaviour. Persons have been served drinks when standing up and mingling freely at their hearts content.

Now we hear that this road will be permanently closed after Covid for the premises continued use. This has created a further loss of 40 carparking spaces and more motorcycle parkings to permit for the two way chaotic system now in place at Fish Market Road.

This is not fair it is not practical nor does it merit the benefit of the few against the interests of many. This we feel is not acceptable.

5. Traffic Zones.

This system needs complete revision. Gibraltarians are a caring family orientated people. Traffic Zones prevent family members from visiting, caring for, delivering for loved ones, the infirm or elderly at home in hospital or at Mount Alvernia. These zones need to be relaxed or removed with restriction only applying to Night time hours in most areas thus making life easier not harder for people.

Again using existing laws to enforce and clear up derelict and abandoned vehicles, portacabins, sheds, skips and other illegal activities taking space on public roads and parking.

By comparison one can see large plots and parking areas allotted by Government allocated to a private company to park an endless amount of vehicles Western Beach Car Park, Devils Tower Road Car Park, Eastern Beach Car Park and even at the University accommodation block's closed car park. Depriving people of much needed parking space.

30-06-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR