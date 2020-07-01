PANORAMA a shining example of what free press is all about, and which GBC should take note

A big thank you to the PANORAMA daily newspaper for their interest and special coverage of not only the demonstration but also in the lead up to the event and for their professional unbiased reporting to the general public.

That the proprietor and editor of PANORAMA champions and stands for freedom of the press must be applauded and recognised. More so when most of us are aware that his son is the Deputy Chief Minister.

This is a shining example of what real unbiased free press is all about and which others, GBC in particular, should take note.

CLIVE BORRELL

01-07-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR