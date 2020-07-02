What’s happening with The Royal Gibraltar Police?

It will shortly be a month since the new Governor Vice Admiral Sir David Steel set foot on the Rock to take up temporary residence at the Convent.

The day before the Governor arrived RGP Commissioner Ian McGrail on the 9 June informed members of the force of his immediate departure, having suddenly, decided to retire while the incoming governor still back in UK was making his way to the Gibraltar on an in-bound flight.

Few people were anticipating any news or information, as to the unexpected reasons why the now retired Commissioner dramatically left his high-profile public role. One or two reasons, or call them unconfirmed logical explanations, from an early stage started doing the rounds in the ‘unsubstantiated local circuit’. But as time and related news evolved, certain information became clearer. Although, it is unlikely this information will willingly come out of any official mouth?

As I see it, this is from someone who in Panorama over many years, has investigated, reported and exposed many local news stories of huge public interest. Personally, I would not rule out the exact reasons why the former RGP Commissioner suddenly ended his career, could at some point in the future ‘SURFACE’. Including those who were aware?

And probably why, I was not expecting any dramatic development or significant news from the new governor, who to be fair, is still finding his ‘Gibraltar feet’ busy doing the rounds and taking in as many new faces and practicing repeated Covid elbow bumps, at every turn round Gibraltar.

Governor Would Have Time to Discuss Issues Affecting RGP

Even taking the latter points into consideration. I would also have expected, that at least by now, Governor Steel who would obviously have been fully briefed, on this important and serious matter of great public interest, even before his arrival.

Additionally, the governor, would have had time by now, to discuss the RGP Commi-ssioner situation with the Chief Minister and Chairman of the Gibraltar Police Authority, and to at least have issued a short statement informing the public what is happening or is being planned, not only about the Commissioner’s vacant role, but the future of the RGP and policing in Gibraltar and circumstances surrounding the sudden departure which has left a huge hole at the top of the RGP command!

Importantly, it is the Governor in consultation with the CM and GPA who has the constitutional primacy in this area regarding the RGP. As far as I am concerned, I look to Governor Steel to inform the people of Gibraltar just what happening with their Police Force and the position left vacant by the former Commissioner of Police.

I also hope, in fact I expect, the governor will do what is right, as prescribed by his constitutional responsibilities and powers regarding the police and policing in Gibraltar. As he would, with his other high-profile responsibilities involving external affairs, defence and internal security!

