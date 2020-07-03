The forgotten generation

These are the old age pensioners. When a lady becomes a widow the Social Services removes her pension and she is left with her husbands pension which is £500 at the most per month.

She is also entitled to the community care which is £600 every three months. So £500 and £600 divide by three month is £700 per month.

Some will be entitled to £600 because her husband did not pay the full stamps.

These people are on the poverty threshold. It is shameful of a nation whose GDP is fourth in the world to expect a person to live monthly on an average of £500 per month.

Emilio Duarte

03-07-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR