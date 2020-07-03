Chamber and GFSB welcome duty measures aimed at protecting employment

The Chamber of Commerce and the GFSB welcome the new Beat economic assistance package for quarter 3 announced by Government in Parliament last week as well as the changes to the import duty structure announced on 30th June. These measures follow close consultation between the Chamber and the GFSB, Government and the Unions as part of the range of measures discussed at CELAC.

They are aimed at protecting employment by giving businesses a fighting chance in the current economic crisis and fit with the current “Support Local” campaign organised and funded by the Chamber, the GFSB and the Government.

A statement adds: 'Whilst business costs in Gibraltar remain high, we urge all local traders to use the removal of import duty to make their products as price-competitive as possible and also to encourage Gibraltarians to support local businesses in these challenging times.

FREE PARKING

'The Chamber and the GFSB are pleased to announce that they have also negotiated with the Government for free parking for local residents in the Mid-Town Car Park for up to three hours per day. This will enable people to go to town to eat, or have a coffee and do their shopping in a hassle free manner whilst also enabling them to take their purchases home with them more easily.

'All these measures as well as the ones which the Government has introduced over the last four months have been aimed at generating economic activity locally so that employment levels can be maintained as much as possible with the consequent economic benefits for the community at large. Every individual and every business has had to make sacrifices in the last few months but where we can support each other we should do so for the good of the whole community.

'We will keep our members updated accordingly,' said the Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Small Business.

03-07-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR