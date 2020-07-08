Use of manned torpedoes to sink allied warships off Gibraltar

On a dark night in September 1941, moving at periscope depth, an Italian submarine edged into Gibraltar Bay near the British harbour.

Quietly, six men wearing rubber suits with breathing gear scrambled on to the submarine’s deck and mounted three 22-foot long torpedo-like vessels, two men per vessel. The three craft slid from the submarine, floated to the surface, and began silently moving into the bay. Fifty yards from their targets, they submerged.

“You see your target ship outlined against the sky,” one of the six men later wrote. “You take a compass bearing, flood the diving tank, and the water closes over your head. It is cold and dark and silent.”

Beneath a British ship, the motor was stopped

Now submerged, the man to the front of each torpedo, the pilot, manoeuvred his vessel through the harbour and beneath a British ship where he stopped the motor. While he held the submersible in place, the second man attached two clamps to the keel of the British ship above him and ran a line between them. He then clambered over the pilot to the warhead on the front of the torpedo, attached that to the line, and clambered back.

The pilots detached the warheads, the torpedoes bucking slightly, started their motors, and slipped out from under the British ships.

“Now,” the Italian sailor wrote, “you can think of escape.”

Two and a half hours later, the mines exploded, breaking the backs of the tanker Denbydale, the cargo ship Durham, and the storage tanker Fiona Shell.

The Gibraltar raid was one of the earliest uses in World War II of a weapon that would become known as a “manned torpedo.” These were small craft, usually submersible, carrying one or two men who rode on the outside of the vehicle, either astride it like a horse or in small compartments. The vessels usually had a detachable warhead and were used for surveillance and surreptitious attacks on enemy shipping.

Invented and deployed by the Italians, who had used a similar weapon to sink two ships in World War I, these manned torpedoes were used in 1941 to attack shipping in Valletta, Malta, and Alexandria, Egypt, as well as at Gibraltar.

