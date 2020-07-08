Cruise Liners ‘Explorer of the Seas’ and ‘Jewel of the Seas’ on Gibraltar calls

The Cruise Liner “Explorer of the Seas” visited Gibraltar yesterday to undertake a technical call alongside. The Cruise Liner ‘Jewel of the Seas’ will be arriving today at around 7am to carry out a technical call, also alongside.

In line with HM Government of Gibraltar’s decision to suspend cruise liner visits to Gibraltar during the current COVID crisis, it must be pointed out that these are not a cruise calls, the vessels do not have any passengers on board, and they will be berthing exclusively to take bunkers, lubrication oils, fresh water, stores and provisions. No crew members will be allowed to disembark from the vessels, and no attendance on board the vessels from shore based staff will be permitted during their short stays in Gibraltar.

08-07-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR