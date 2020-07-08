EU Commission approves ‘umbrella’ scheme for Gibraltar - but not £100 million!
The Commission concluded that the measure is necessary, appropriate and proportionate to remedy a serious disturbance in the economy of a Member State and to fight the health crisis, in line with Article 107(3)(b), Article 107(3)(c) TFEU and with the conditions set out in the Temporary Framework.
On this basis, the Commission has approved the measure under EU State aid rules.
*More information on the Temporary Framework and other actions taken by the Commission to address the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic can be found here. The non-confidential version of the decision will be made available under the case number SA.57617 in the State Aid public case register on the Commission’s competition website once any confidentiality issues have been resolved.
08-07-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
